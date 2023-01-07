Business

US equity REIT capital offerings at $41.52B in 2022, lowest since 2009

January 7, 2023
Alexander Graham

The window for U.S. equity real estate investment trusts capital offerings slammed shut in 2022, and experts are unwilling to bet on a swift reopening. There were just 101 offerings in 2022 that raised $41.52B in 2022. Following record-breaking offerings in 2021, where the company raised $133.59B, the 2022 market cooled in a big way. The majority of capital raised in 2022 came through common equity offerings at $28.66B, while senior debt offerings accounted for the remaining $12.86B, according to the latest report from the National Association of Realtors.Casino REIT VICI Properties (VICI) attracted the most capital year-to-date through several senior debt and common stock offerings totaling $8.73B, followed by Realty Income (O) at $3.76B.Equity REIT returns saw the steepest decline last year since the great financial crisis, with the Real Estate sector falling 28.45%, while underlying Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLRE) fell 28.72% against broader S&P 500 index decline of 19.4%.The real estate sector in entire has seen a rough year throughout 2022 as inflation and interest rate hikes weighed on sector. REITs were under pressure after the fastest series of interest-rate hikes in recent history and expect uncertainty to continue through at least half of 2023.