US EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler Holds Media Availability

Lenexa, KS (STL.News) U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Andrew Wheeler will participate in a media availability after ceremonies celebrating the completion of the cleanup of the Carter Carburetor Superfund Site located next to the Herbert Hoover Boys & Girls Club, 2901 N. Grand Ave., St. Louis, MO 63110. EPA Regional Administrator Jim Gulliford will also participate in the press event.

WHO: EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler And EPA Region 7 Administrator Jim Gulliford

WHAT: Press Availability (following ceremony)

WHEN: Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 1:00 p.m.

WHERE: Herbert Hoover Boys & Girls Club, 2901 N. Grand Ave., St. Louis

Credential media must RSVP to press@epa.gov to attend. This event will not be livestreamed.