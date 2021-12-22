US-Dutch Cyber Dialogue Meets in Washington DC

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

The United States and the Kingdom of the Netherlands held the second U.S.-Dutch Cyber Dialogue on December 20 in Washington, D.C. The Department of State’s Acting Deputy Coordinator for Cyber Issues Liesyl Franz led the U.S. delegation, which also included participants from the Department of State, Department of Justice, Department of Commerce, and the National Security Council. Ambassador at-Large for Security Policy and Cyber Nathalie Jaarsma led the Dutch interagency delegation, which included high-level representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Justice and Security, the National Cyber Security Center, the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy, and the Dutch Embassy in Washington, D.C.

The United States and the Netherlands discussed a range of priorities including cyber diplomacy, cyber resiliency and incident response, Internet governance, critical and emerging technologies and supply chain security, multilateral and bilateral law enforcement cooperation against cybercrime, and upcoming cyber-related UN processes. The two countries reaffirmed their strong commitment to implementation of the framework for responsible state behavior in cyberspace, protection of human rights online, and cyber capacity building. They also expressed their continued support for the multi-stakeholder approach to Internet governance.