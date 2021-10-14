US-Dominican Republic-CAFTA Fourteenth Meeting

Fourteenth Meeting of the United States-Dominican Republic-Central America Free Trade Agreement Environmental Affairs Council

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs Monica Medina and Assistant U.S. Trade Representative (AUSTR) for Environment and Natural Resources Kelly Milton are representing the United States at the 14th meeting of the United States-Dominican Republic-Central America Free Trade Agreement (CAFTA-DR) Environmental Affairs Council (EAC).

CAFTA-DR Parties work together to strengthen environmental protection, effectively enforce environmental laws, and promote public participation for environmental decision-making, in accordance with Environment Chapter obligations. Priorities include combatting the illegal trade of wildlife; conserving tropical forests; tackling the climate crisis; stemming illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing; improving air quality; enhancing solid waste management; promoting public access to environmental information; and increasing civil society’s knowledge of environmental laws.

Costa Rica’s Ministry for the Environment and Energy will host the virtual meeting. The EAC will review implementation of the CAFTA-DR Environment Chapter and associated environmental cooperation activities. It will also analyze the work of the CAFTA-DR Secretariat for Environmental Matters to promote environmental monitoring, public participation in environmental decision-making, and environmental awareness. The EAC will host an open session to answer questions from the public. The theme for the public session is “Public Participation in Environmental Matters in CAFTA-DR Countries.”