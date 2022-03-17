US DOL – Strong Industries – exposing workers to dangerous chemicals

US Department of Labor cites Pennsylvania hot tub manufacturer for continuing to expose workers to dangerous chemicals

Strong Industries faces a total of $98,905 in penalties

Employer:

Strong Industries Inc. – 3204 Point Township Drive #8866 Northumberland, PA 17857

Citations issued:

2 repeat and 1 serious violation

Proposed penalties:

$98,905

Investigation findings:

Based on Strong Industries’ inadequate abatement of hazards identified during a previous inspection, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration initiated a follow-up inspection on November 23, 2021. Inspectors found the hot tub manufacturer continued to overexpose workers to methylene bisphenyl diisocyante without implementing all feasible engineering controls. OSHA cited Strong Industries for similar violations in 2020 and 2021.

Quote:

“Overexposure to methylene bisphenyl diisocyanate can cause hypersensitivity pneumonitis and occupational asthma. Strong industries must comply with OSHA standards and implement effective engineering and administrative controls to ensure that all their employees are protected against overexposure,” said OSHA Area Director Mary Reynolds in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.

The company has 15 business days from receipt of its citations and penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director, or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.