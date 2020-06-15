US DOL Recovers $15,385 in Wages After Huntsville, AL, Copeland Cleaners, Inc., Missed Payroll

HUNTSVILLE, AL (STL.News) After an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division (WHD), Copeland Cleaners Inc. – a dry cleaning enterprise based in Huntsville, Alabama – has paid $15,385 in wages to 29 employees to resolve minimum wage violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA).

WHD investigators determined Copeland Cleaners Inc. – operating as Copeland Cleaners and Wilson Cleaners at five Alabama locations in Huntsville and Hartselle – missed payroll and failed to pay its employees on time.

“Employers must pay employees the wages they have earned for the hours they have worked. This payment must occur on a worker’s scheduled payday and not when it is convenient for the employer,” said Wage and Hour Division District Director Kenneth Stripling, in Birmingham, Alabama. “The U.S. Department of Labor is committed to educating employers and improving compliance with federal wage laws in an effort to protect American workers and level the playing field for law-abiding employers.”