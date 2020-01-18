US DOL Investigation Results in Warehouse Liquors & Wines, Inc. in Mississippi Paying $22,782 in Back Wages, Damages

JACKSON, MS (STL.News) After an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division (WHD), Warehouse Liquors & Wines Inc. – operating as Wines & Spirits in the Quarter in Jackson, Mississippi – has paid $22,782 in back wages and liquidated damages to six employees for violating the overtime and record-keeping requirements of the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA).

WHD investigators found the employer failed to pay employees overtime when employees worked more than 40 hours in a workweek. Instead, the employer paid workers their straight-time rates, in cash, for their overtime hours. The employer paid some workers flat salaries, without regard to the number of hours they worked. This pay practice also violated FLSA overtime requirements when those employees worked more than 40 hours in a workweek and the employer did not pay overtime. Wines & Spirits also failed to keep records of the number of hours employees worked, a violation of FLSA recordkeeping requirements.

“Employers must pay their employees the wages they have legally earned for all the hours they work,” said Wage and Hour Division District Director Audrey Hall in Jackson, Mississippi. “Intentionally paying straight-time rates instead of required overtime is not only an unlawful pay practice, but it gives the employer an unfair advantage over law-abiding employers. The Wage and Hour Division is available to assist any employers in understanding their obligations. Violations like those found in this case can be avoided.”

The department offers numerous resources to ensure employers have the tools they need to understand their responsibilities and to comply with federal law, such as online videos, confidential calls or in-person visits to local WHD offices.