US DOL – Grants to Support Mine Safety

US Department of Labor announces $10.5M in state grant funding to support mine safety, health throughout the nation

US Department of Labor announces $10.5M in state grant funding to support mine safety, health throughout the nation

WASHINGTON (STL.News) The U.S. Department of Labor’s Mine Safety and Health Administration has awarded $10,537,000 in grant funding to support safety and health training, and other programs. MSHA awarded grants to 46 states, the Navajo Nation, and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.

Grantees will use the funds to provide miners with federally mandated training.  The grants cover training and retraining of miners working at surface and underground coal and metal and nonmetal mines.  This includes miners engaged in shell dredging or employed at surface stone, sand, and gravel mining operations.

“These state grants help provide critical safety and health training for thousands of miners,” said Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Mine Safety and Health Jeannette J. Galanis.  “MSHA is dedicated to keeping miners safe on the job, and this annual funding helps make sure miners across the country have access to proper safety training and resources.”

MSHA awarded grants based on applications from states, and they are administered by state mine inspectors’ offices, state departments of labor, and state-supported colleges and universities. Each recipient tailors the program to the needs of its mines and miners – including mining conditions and hazards miners may encounter – and provides technical assistance.  The state grants are formula grants authorized under Section 503 of the Federal Mine Safety and Health Act of 1977.

The grant recipients are as follows:

  1. Bevill State Community College – Alabama – $236,821
  2. University of Alaska – Alaska – $142,249
  3. Arizona State Mine Inspector – Arizona – $391,991
  4. Navajo Nation Minerals Department – Arizona – $54,785
  5. Arkansas Department of Labor and Licensing – Arkansas – $128,278
  6. Department of Industrial Relations – California – $379,933
  7. Department of National Resources – Colorado – $262,949
  8. Central Connecticut State University – Connecticut – $80,093
  9. Tallahassee Community College – Florida – $181,183
  10. Technical College System of Georgia – Georgia – $205,443
  11. North Idaho College – Idaho – $143,378
  12. Department of Natural Resources – Illinois – $271,733
  13. Vincennes University – Indiana – $263,582
  14. Eastern Iowa Community College District – Iowa – $187,028
  15. Hutchinson Community College – Kansas – $128,783
  16. Division of Mine Safety – Kentucky – $417,148
  17. Northshore Technical Community College – Louisiana – $114,804
  18. Department of Labor – Maine – $117,104
  19. Department of the Environment – Maryland – $73,216
  20. Department of Labor Standards – Massachusetts – $101,383
  21. Michigan Technological University – Michigan – $255,137
  22. Minnesota State Colleges and Universities – Minnesota – $379,465
  23. Department of Environmental Quality – Mississippi – $46,118
  24. Department of Labor & Industrial Relations – Missouri – $275,709
  25. Department of Labor & Industry – Montana – $213,341
  26. University of Nebraska at Kearney – Nebraska – $93,256
  27. Mine Safety & Training Section – Nevada – $400,325
  28. Department of Business & Economic Affairs – New Hampshire – $76,777
  29. Department of Labor and Workforce Development – New Jersey – $63,199
  30. New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology – New Mexico – $185,564
  31. Department of Labor, Division of Safety – New York – $335,452
  32. Department of Labor – North Carolina – $181,558
  33. Department of Career and Technical Education – North Dakota – $120,220
  34. Office of the Governor – Northern Mariana Islands – $21,991
  35. Department of Natural Resources – Ohio – $260,854
  36. Department of Mines – Oklahoma – $176,610
  37. Eastern Oregon University – Oregon – $163,835
  38. Department of Environmental Protection – Pennsylvania – $606,207
  39. Tri-County Technical College – South Carolina – $86,803
  40. School of Mines and Technology – South Dakota – $93,737
  41. Department of Labor and Workforce – Tennessee – $196,389
  42. University of Texas at Austin – Texas – $690,561
  43. Utah State University – Utah – $244,919
  44. Department of Labor – Vermont – $113,050
  45. Department of Mines, Minerals & Energy – Virginia – $261,822
  46. Eastern Washington University – Washington – $171,960
  47. Office of Miners’ Health, Safety & Training – West Virginia – $529,191
  48. Northcentral Technical College – Wisconsin – $98,473
  49. Northern Wyoming Community College – Wyoming – $312,593
