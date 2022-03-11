US DOL – announces award – Safal Partners LLC

U.S. Department of Labor announces $3.5M award to Safal Partners LLC to establish a hub to improve services, outcomes for job seekers, employers.

Funding will provide technical assistance tools, resources across the public workforce system.

WASHINGTON, DC (STL.News) On the heels of a strong jobs report, workers and job seekers are taking advantage of opportunities to acquire new skills and explore better opportunities. Many of those workers will seek help from the public workforce system – a network of federal, state, and local government-funded programs that provide services to workers, job seekers, and employers that lead to economic growth and improved skills for workers.

To continue its support of the public workforce system, the U.S. Department of Labor announced the award of $3.5 million to Safal Partners LLC to establish a Workforce System Technical Assistance Collaborative that will facilitate peer learning and information sharing and provide access to subject matter experts to help job seekers obtain employment and employers hire and retain skilled workers.

The funding supports a coordinated approach to technical assistance to help workforce boards and operators deliver quality services. Safal will partner with the National Association of Workforce Boards, the National Association of Workforce Development Professionals, and Third Sector Capital Partners to form the collaboration.

“Establishing this Workforce System Technical Assistance Collaborative will provide valuable technical assistance to support local and state workforce partners and build their capacity to connect more Americans to good jobs at this critical time,” said Acting Assistant Secretary for Employment and Training Angela Hanks. “The collaborative will also work with public workforce systems to not only comply with federal requirements but push to reach and deliver impactful services and equitable outcomes for American workers and communities.”

Together with the department’s national and regional office teams, the collaborative will respond in real-time to the needs of local and state programs and provide a broad range of technical assistance and subject matter expertise on the following topics:

Virtual service delivery, reemployment, and other issues related to economic recovery.

Integrated service delivery, career pathways, workforce board development.

Fiscal, administrative, programmatic, and operational strategies.

Sector partnerships and employer engagement strategies.

Performance and results.

The collaboration will help the public workforce system deliver equitable services for people from underserved and underrepresented communities, including people of color and individuals with disabilities.