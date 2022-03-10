US DOL – $10 Million in Funding

U.S. Department of Labor announces $10M in available funding to expand workforce development services for out-of-school-time organizations

Programming for underserved, underrepresented communities is a priority.

WASHINGTON, DC (STL.News) As they develop the habits, skills, and other traits needed for future success, young people from age 14 to 21 have a limited window of opportunity. That’s why, when school is not in session, out-of-school time organizations provide supervised programs for young people and expose them to career options that prepare them better to enter and succeed in the workforce.

To support these organizations, the U.S. Department of Labor today announced $10 million in available grant funding intended to expand local work readiness programs and support workforce development activities. The funds will support efforts to connect out-of-school-time organizations with state and local workforce partners. Together, they will work together to develop and implement career-focused programming.

The department will award approximately five grants of up to $2.5 million each.

Administered by the department’s Employment and Training Administration, grant funding will support the following activities:

Career exploration services.

Work readiness.

Career counseling.

Work experience (including internships, summer and year-round employment, pre-apprenticeships, and Registered Apprenticeships).

Youth placement services for employment, education, or training.

To address the need for out-of-school time programs in rural communities, the department will give priority to projects that serve young people from marginalized communities, including those living in rural areas, people of color, and people with disabilities.

SOURCE: U.S. Department of Labor – released March 9, 2022