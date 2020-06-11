US Department of State: Women, Peace, and Security Implementation Plan

Washington, DC (STL.News) – The US Department of State released the following statement:

The United States is leading by example in women’s empowerment on the global stage. Today the Department of State released its Plan to Implement the U.S. Strategy on Women, Peace, and Security. The Strategy focuses on supporting women leaders around the world who make contributions to global security, including by ensuring the Department and its personnel have the necessary skills and tools to carry out this important mission.

Supporting women’s meaningful participation to maintain peace, stem conflict, and counter terrorism leads to better security and economic outcomes for communities and countries around the world. The Department of State’s Implementation Plan lays out concrete steps to achieve our national security goals by addressing women’s under representation in efforts to prevent conflict and promote security.

Together with the implementation plans of the U.S. Agency for International Development and the Departments of Defense and Homeland Security, our diplomatic efforts will reinforce U.S. national security by advancing the role of women in generating solutions to global challenges.

