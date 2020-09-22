US Department of State: Virtual Global Zoohackathon 2020

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department Of State released the following statement:

The Department of State is proud to co-host Zoohackathon 2020 on November 6-8 to develop innovative solutions to address on-the-ground wildlife trafficking issues. This year, the fifth annual Zoohackathon will be all virtual.

Wildlife trafficking is one of the largest forms of transnational organized crime. It threatens national security, economic prosperity, and the rule of law; pushes species to the brink of extinction; and spreads disease. The enormous demand for wildlife and timber, both legal and illegal, by the People’s Republic of China fuels trafficking globally. The United States supports innovation and technological solutions as a critical way to beat this crime.

Zoohackathon 2020 will take place via five virtual regional events in the following countries and regions spanning the globe:

Brazil

Europe

The Middle East

Africa

Southeast Asia

Over two and a half days, teams competing in the regional Zoohackathons will develop innovative technology solutions to combat wildlife trafficking. Each event will emphasize regional wildlife trafficking challenges — including links between wildlife trafficking and zoonotic disease — and will feature locally-focused problem statements.

The top three winning teams from each regional Zoohackathon will pitch their solutions to a panel of judges to compete for the 2020 global prize. A range of conservation and technology organizations will participate as global and local partners.

