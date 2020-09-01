US Department of State: Vietnam National Day

Washington, DC (STL.News) Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of the US Department of State released the following statement:

On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I send congratulations to the people of Vietnam as you celebrate your National Day.

In 2020, we commemorate the 25th anniversary of the establishment of U.S.-Vietnam diplomatic relations. The remarkable transformation of our relationship, across trade and investment, security cooperation, and people-to-people ties, is a testament to those who worked to overcome the past and build a better future for both our peoples. We celebrate the recently signed agreement that will bring Peace Corps volunteers to Vietnam for the first time ever, a significant and symbolic milestone in this historic year for our two countries.

We commend Vietnam for its successful Chairmanship of ASEAN in this challenging year, and we appreciate your close coordination in the fight against COVID-19. As we work together to build a more peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific region, I extend best wishes to the people of Vietnam.

