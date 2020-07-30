US Department of State: Vanuatu National Day

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Secretary of State, Michael R. Pompeo released the following statement:

On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I offer best wishes as you celebrate your National Day on July 30.

For forty years, the United States and the Republic of Vanuatu have worked together to advance shared priorities that include maritime security, good governance, and strong people-to-people relations. There is no greater testament to our friendship than the 863 Peace Corps volunteers who have made Vanuatu their home over the last thirty years.

As your nation marks its 40th year of independence, the United States celebrates with you, even as we look forward to many more years of partnership and collaboration.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE