US Department of State: Uzbekistan Independence Day

Washington, DC (STL.News) Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of the US Department of State released the following statement:

On behalf of the Government of the United States and the American people, I extend warm greetings to the people of Uzbekistan as you celebrate the 29th anniversary of your independence.

Cooperation between the United States and Uzbekistan has deepened over the past year despite the COVID-19 pandemic and other global challenges. We continue to strengthen our partnership in support of regional stability, security, and mutual prosperity, including through the C5+1 diplomatic platform and trilateral meetings with the Government of Afghanistan. As Uzbekistan continues to pursue a bold and ambitious reform agenda, our partnership will only expand.

I send best wishes to the people of Uzbekistan on this special day.

