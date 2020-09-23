US Department of State: US-Vietnam Political, Security & Defense Dialogue

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department Of State released the following statement:

Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs R. Clarke Cooper and Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu met virtually September 23, 2020, to discuss bilateral security cooperation at the eleventh U.S.-Vietnam Political, Security, and Defense Dialogue.

Building on the success of the tenth Dialogue held in Washington, D.C. in March 2019, these talks further promoted the robust and growing bilateral relationship between the United States and Vietnam and reflected our shared commitment to a free, open, and independent Indo-Pacific region. Topics discussed included security cooperation and defense trade; maritime security; peacekeeping; promoting international Women, Peace, and Security efforts; and humanitarian issues, including POW/MIA recovery and clearance of legacy unexploded munitions.

