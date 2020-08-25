US Department of State: Uruguay’s Independence Day

Washington, DC (STL.News) Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of the US Department of State released the following statement:

On behalf of the Government of the United States and the American people, I send warm greetings to the people of Uruguay on the 195th anniversary of your independence.

Uruguay and the United States enjoy a strong relationship based on a shared commitment to strengthening democratic institutions and promoting peace and economic prosperity in the region and across the globe. Our countries and the world have faced an extraordinary challenge this year with COVID-19, and Uruguay has shown great leadership managing the pandemic, serving as a model in the region. We appreciate the Government of Uruguay’s leadership and cooperation in helping repatriate U.S. citizens during the pandemic crisis.

We extend our best wishes to the Uruguayan people for health and prosperity in the years ahead.

