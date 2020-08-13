US Department of State: Under Secretary Hale’s Travel to Lebanon & Cyprus

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Under Secretary for Political Affairs David Hale will travel to Lebanon August 13-15. Under Secretary Hale will express condolences to the Lebanese people for their losses as a result of the devastating explosion in Beirut on August 4. He will reiterate the American government’s commitment to assist the Lebanese people in recovering from the tragedy and rebuilding their lives. In meetings with political leaders, civil society, and youth, Under Secretary Hale will stress the urgent need to embrace fundamental economic, financial, and governance reform, ending endemic corruption, bringing accountability and transparency, and introducing widespread state control through functioning institutions. He will also underscore America’s willingness to support any government that reflects the will of the people and is genuinely committed to and acting upon such a reform agenda.

Under Secretary Hale will then travel to Cyprus on August 16 to meet with Republic of Cyprus Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides. He will discuss America’s deepening security relationship with the Republic of Cyprus and continued American support for the UN-facilitated, Cypriot-led process to achieve a peaceful resolution to the division of Cyprus, in accordance with UN Security Council Resolutions and based on a bizonal, bicommunal federation.

