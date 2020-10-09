US Department of State: Uganda’s Independence Day

Washingtion, DC (STL.News) The US Secretary Of State, Michael R. Pompeo released the following statement:

On behalf of the United States Government and the American people, I congratulate the people of Uganda as you celebrate the 58th anniversary of your independence.

The United States welcomes Uganda’s leadership in pursuing economic growth and regional peace and stability in East Africa, including by hosting the largest refugee population on the continent. We also value our two countries’ longstanding partnership in working to combat infectious diseases, especially in a year that finds the world confronting a historic pandemic.

We look forward to building on our partnership with the goals of strengthening democratic institutions and respect for human rights and promoting bilateral trade and investment.

On this special day, Ugandans may be assured of the lasting friendship between our two nations.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE