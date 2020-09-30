US Department of State: U.S. Advisory Commission on Public Diplomacy

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department Of State released the following statement:

The U.S. Advisory Commission on Public Diplomacy (ACPD) will hold a virtual public meeting from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. tomorrow, Wednesday, September 30, 2020.

The meeting will highlight public diplomacy’s role in countering state-sponsored disinformation, based on the forthcoming ACPD special report, “Public Diplomacy and the New “Old” War: Countering State-Sponsored Disinformation.” An expert panel of scholars and practitioners will discuss opportunities and challenges for PD practitioners in responding to malign influence operations. Panelists include U.S. Ambassador (ret.) Bruce Wharton; James Pamment, Nonresident Scholar at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace; and Graham Brookie, Director and Managing Editor of the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab.

This meeting is open to the public, Members and staff of Congress, the Department of State, Department of Defense, the media, and other governmental and non-governmental organizations. To obtain the web conference link and password, please e-mail ACPD Program Assistant Kristy Zamary at ZamaryKK@state.gov. Attendees should plan to enter the web conference waiting room by 11:50 a.m. to allow for a prompt start.

The ACPD is a bipartisan panel created by Congress in 1948 to appraise U.S. government activities intended to understand, inform, and influence foreign publics. The Commission conducts research that provides honest assessments of public diplomacy efforts, and disseminates findings through reports, white papers, and other publications. It also holds public symposia that generate informed discussions on public diplomacy issues and events. The Commission reports to the President, Secretary of State, and Congress.

