US Department of State: The United States Designates Mahan Air Facilitators

Washington, DC (STL.News) Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of the US Department of State released the following statement:

Today, the United States continued its maximum pressure campaign against Iran by designating two companies and one individual for procuring parts for Mahan Air, a Specially Designated Global Terrorist entity. Mahan Air has a long record of ferrying weapons and terrorists around the world for Iran.

The United States designated Parthia Cargo and Delta Parts, both based in the UAE, pursuant to E.O. 13224, as amended, for providing material support to Mahan Air, which is also designated pursuant to E.O. 13224. The United States also designated Amin Mahdavi, an Iranian national, under the same authority. The Department of Justice, meanwhile, filed a criminal complaint against Mahdavi and Parthia Cargo alleging that they facilitated shipment to Iran of U.S.-origin goods, including commercial aircraft parts, in violation of U.S. law.

Today’s designations serve as a reminder that individuals or companies who provide services for Mahan Air risk potential U.S. sanctions. We will continue our efforts until Iran behaves like a normal nation and ceases its malign activities.

