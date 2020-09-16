US Department of State: The Bureau of OBO Announces Design Architect Selections for New U.S. Embassies

The Bureau of Overseas Buildings Operations Announces Design Architect Selections for New U.S. Embassies and Consulates

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department Of State released the following statement:

The Department of State has selected designers for new U.S. embassies and consulates that will provide secure and resilient platforms for U.S. diplomacy and represent American values and the American people around the world. OBO seeks to work with leading firms that represent the best in American architecture, design, engineering, technology, sustainability, art, culture, and construction execution.

U.S. Embassy in Port Louis, Mauritius: Richärd Kennedy Architects of Phoenix, Arizona

U.S. Embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Morphosis of Culver City, California

U.S. Consulate General in Curaçao: Kieran Timberlake of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Since the start of the Department’s Capital Security Construction Program in 1999, OBO has completed 162 new diplomatic facilities and has an additional 51 projects in design or under construction.

OBO provides safe, secure, functional, and resilient facilities that represent the U.S. government to the host nation and support the Department’s achievement of U.S. foreign policy objectives abroad.

