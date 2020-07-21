US Department of State: Terrorist Attack near Azaz, Syria

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

The United States strongly condemns the terrorist attack near a marketplace in Sudju, near Azaz and the Bab al Salam crossing. Initial reports indicate the attack killed eight and injured over 80, some of whom are in critical condition. We extend our deepest sympathies to all those harmed in this senseless tragedy.

As we have stated in the past, such acts are unacceptable by any side in this conflict, and attacks against civilians are never justified.

We again remind all parties that violence impedes the hope for a lasting political resolution to the conflict in Syria in line with UN Security Council resolution 2254. We also reiterate our support for a nationwide ceasefire in Syria, as called for by UN Special Representative Geir Pedersen.

