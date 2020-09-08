US Department of State: Tajikistan Independence Day

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Secretary Of State, Michael R. Pompeo released the following statement:

On behalf of the Government of the United States of America and the American people, I congratulate the people of Tajikistan on 29 years of independence.

We have built a strong partnership over nearly three decades, which has advanced our shared goal of a secure and sovereign Tajikistan. In the coming years, we look forward to continued collaboration, including through the C5+1 format, that increases global trade and investment, reinforces regional security, and heightens the effectiveness of democratic institutions, rule of law, and respect for human rights.

The United States remains invested in the future stability and prosperity of Tajikistan and its people, and we look forward to enhancing our partnership in the years ahead.

