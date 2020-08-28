US Department of State: Taiwan’s Removal of Restrictions on U.S. Exports of Beef and Pork

Washington, DC (STL.News) Press Statement By Morgan Ortagus, Department Spokesperson:

We welcome President Tsai Ing-Wen’s August 28 statement that Taiwan will move quickly to lift restrictions on imports of U.S. pork and beef. We look forward to the timely implementation of these actions, which will provide greater access for U.S. farmers to one of East Asia’s most vibrant markets, and for Taiwan consumers to high-quality U.S. agricultural products. President Tsai’s vision and leadership in removing these long-standing barriers open the door to greater economic and trade cooperation between the United States and Taiwan.

