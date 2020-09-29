US Department of State: Special Representative Khalilzad Travels to Qatar

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department Of State released the following statement:

U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad departed for Doha, Qatar and the region on September 29. While in the region, Ambassador Khalilzad will meet with partners to discuss Afghan-owned, Afghan-led peace negotiations and prospects for increased regional connectivity, trade, and development following a peace settlement. Ambassador Khalilzad will also meet with the negotiating teams to hear updates on their efforts to negotiate a settlement and bring an end to forty years of war.

