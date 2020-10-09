US Department of State: Special Representative for Iran & Venezuela Abrams Traveled to Germany

Special Representative for Iran and Venezuela Elliott Abrams Traveled to Germany for Consultations with European Allies

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department Of State released the following statement:

On October 8-9, Special Representative for Iran and Venezuela Elliott Abrams traveled to Germany for consultations with senior officials from the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and the European Union. They discussed areas of policy cooperation on Iran, including holding the Iranian regime accountable for its killing of protestors last November and blocking dangerous arms sales to Iran, as well as bolstering international action against Iran’s threatening nuclear program. Special Representative Abrams also discussed the situation in Venezuela, including the illegitimate Maduro regime’s grave human rights abuses and its plans to hold fraudulent elections in December.

