US Department of State: Singapore National Day

Washington, DC (STL.News) Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of the US Department of State released the following statement:

On behalf of the Government of the United States and the American people, I congratulate and extend our warm regards to the people of Singapore as you celebrate your National Day.

Singapore is a longstanding partner and friend of the United States in the Indo-Pacific region, and since the establishment of diplomatic relations between us, we have nurtured and enjoyed a close economic and security relationship. Our shared values of stability, prosperity, and the rule of law continue to anchor our dynamic and growing cooperation. We look forward to strengthening our partnership in support of advancing our mutual interests and addressing the shared challenges we will face in the years to come.

Congratulations on your 55th anniversary. I send you best wishes for a year filled with peace, prosperity, and success.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE