US Department of State: Senior Bureau Official Jonathan Moore Travels to Austria & Slovenia

Washington, DC (STL.News) Press Statement By State Department Spokesperson:

Today Jonathan Moore, the Department of State’s Senior Official in the Bureau of Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs (OES), will travel to Vienna, Austria, where he will engage in a series of meetings with Austrian officials and representatives from the United Nations and Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe. Mr. Moore will then travel to Slovenia for bilateral meetings with officials and to highlight U.S. advocacy for research integrity, global pandemic preparedness and response, and efforts to combat conservation crimes as a panelist at the Bled Strategic Forum.

