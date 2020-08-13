US Department of State: Secretary Pompeo’s Travel to the Dominican Republic

Washington, DC (STL.News) Press Statement By Morgan Ortagus, Department Spokesperson

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo will travel to Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, August 16 to head the U.S. delegation to the presidential inauguration of Luis Abinader. The Dominican Republic is a key partner and ally in the Caribbean, and Secretary Pompeo’s visit reaffirms our strong ties. While in Santo Domingo, the Secretary will meet with President Abinader to discuss opportunities to strengthen our partnership and focus on promoting transparency, democracy, and security in the region. Together, we will overcome challenges from the pandemic and revitalize our economies.

