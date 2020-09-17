US Department of State: Secretary Pompeo’s Meeting with United Arab Emirates Minister of Foreign Affairs Al Nahyan

Washington, DC (STL.News) The following is attributable to Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus:

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo met with United Arab Emirates Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan today in Washington, D.C. The Secretary commended the Foreign Minister for the monumental accomplishment of the Abraham Accords and thanked him for his participation in the White House signing ceremony. They discussed regional and bilateral issues of concern, including the need to overcome divisions between Gulf countries and work to continue countering Iran’s malign influence in the region.

