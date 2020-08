Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus:‎

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo met with UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab today in Jerusalem, Israel. Secretary Pompeo and Foreign Secretary Raab discussed shared foreign policy priorities, including President Trump’s Vision for Peace. The Secretary and the Foreign Secretary also discussed coordination on countering Iran’s destabilizing influence in the region.

