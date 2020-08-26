US Department of State: Secretary Pompeo’s Meeting with UAE’s Ministers

Secretary Pompeo’s Meeting with United Arab Emirates Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and National Security Advisor Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus:

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo met today with United Arab Emirates Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and National Security Advisor Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The Secretary congratulated the Foreign Minister and National Security Advisor on the monumental achievement of the Abraham Accords and they discussed regional and bilateral issues of concern, including mutual support for de-escalation and a lasting ceasefire in Libya, Gulf unity, and countering Iran’s malign influence in the region.

