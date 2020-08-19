US Department of State: Secretary Pompeo’s Meeting with Iraqi Foreign Minister Hussein

Washington, DC (STL.News) The following is attributable to Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus:

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo met with Iraqi Foreign Minister Dr. Fuad Hussein today on the margins of the U.S.-Iraq Strategic Dialogue in Washington, D.C. Secretary Pompeo and Foreign Minister Hussein reviewed the Strategic Dialogue and reaffirmed the principles agreed upon by the two sides in the Strategic Framework Agreement (SFA). The Secretary encouraged the Foreign Minister to continue efforts to address the Iraqi people’s demands for a more equitable and just nation, and he expressed support for a budget agreement between the federal and Kurdistan regional governments, as well as proposed early elections next year.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE