Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo met yesterday with Czech President Milos Zeman in Prague, Czech Republic. Secretary Pompeo and President Zeman discussed the strong U.S.- Czech bilateral relationship as NATO Allies in the fight against terrorism in Afghanistan and Iraq, and our common interest in strengthening nuclear energy cooperation and combatting malign influence from Russia and Communist China.

