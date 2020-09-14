US Department of State: Secretary Pompeo’s Meeting with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister

Secretary Pompeo’s Meeting with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Al Thani

Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus:

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo met with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani after the opening of the Third Annual U.S.-Qatar Strategic Dialogue today in Washington, D.C. Secretary Pompeo thanked His Excellency for our military partnership at the Al Udeid Air Base, initiatives to counter terrorism financing, and Qatar’s support for Afghan peace negotiations. They discussed the regional momentum to advance peace and prosperity, the need to overcome divisions within the Gulf and further combat Iran’s destabilizing effect on the region, and Qatar’s effort to support stability and economic development in Gaza.

To open the U.S.-Qatar Strategic Dialogue, the Secretary signed a statement of intent with the Qatari delegation to cooperate on the 2021 Qatar Year of Culture by promoting people-to-people cultural exchanges, exhibitions, museum collaborations, and events in both countries. The U.S.-Qatar Strategic Dialogue will focus on health security, military cooperation, cultural and academic exchanges, civil aviation, enhancing civil society, science and innovation initiatives, counterterrorism and law enforcement cooperation, investment, and international development assistance coordination.

