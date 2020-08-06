US Department of State: Secretary Pompeo’s Call with Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs Locsin

Washington, DC (STL.News) The following is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Cale Brown:

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke today with Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs Teodoro Locsin, Jr. Secretary Pompeo and Secretary Locsin discussed the recent change in U.S. policy on maritime claims in the South China Sea, U.S. support for Southeast Asian coastal states upholding their sovereign rights and interests consistent with international law, and opportunities for further U.S.-Philippine maritime cooperation. The two secretaries also discussed the strong economic, security, and people-to-people ties that bind our two countries.

