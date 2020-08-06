US Department of State: Secretary Pompeo’s Call with Malaysian Foreign Minister Hishammuddin

Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Cale Brown:

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke with Malaysian Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Hussein today to discuss our strong U.S.-Malaysia Comprehensive Partnership and our two countries’ shared respect for international law and the rules-based maritime order in the South China Sea. Secretary Pompeo and Foreign Minister Hishammuddin also discussed our continued economic and health-related cooperation in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

