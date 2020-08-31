US Department of State: Secretary Pompeo’s Call with Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi

Washington, DC (STL.News) The following is attributable to Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus:

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke today with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi. Secretary Pompeo and Foreign Minister Motegi discussed coordination on shared priorities in the Indo-Pacific region, including upholding the region’s rules-based order. The Secretary and the Foreign Minister reaffirmed the strength of the U.S.-Japan Alliance and our shared commitment to ensuring peace and security in the region and the world.

