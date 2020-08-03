US Department of State: Secretary Pompeo’s Call with Indonesian Foreign Minister Marsudi

Washington, DC (STL.News) Deputy Spokesperson Cale Brown released the following statement:

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi today about the continued, strong U.S.-Indonesia Strategic Partnership and the two countries’ shared goal of respect for international law in the South China Sea. Secretary Pompeo and Foreign Minister Marsudi highlighted the importance of increased public health and economic cooperation to rebuild our economies and keep the region safe.

