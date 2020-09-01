US Department of State: Secretary Pompeo’s Call with Guyanese President Ali

Washington, DC (STL.News) Press Statement By Morgan Ortagus, Department Spokesperson:

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke today with Guyanese President Mohamed Irfaan Ali. Secretary Pompeo congratulated President Ali on his electoral victory, which reflected a free, fair, credible, and transparent electoral process that respects the rule of law and the will of the Guyanese people. The Secretary added that the United States looks forward to working with Guyana to advance shared values, economic prosperity, and security in the region.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE