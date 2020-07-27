US Department of State: Secretary Pompeo’s Call with Georgian Prime Minister Gakharia

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State The following is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Cale Brown:

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke today with Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia. Secretary Pompeo and Prime Minister Gakharia discussed the importance of the U.S. Georgia partnership and our close coordination in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Secretary Pompeo also highlighted the importance of holding free, fair, and transparent parliamentary elections this October, noting that a level playing field is integral to democratic elections. He commended the passage of constitutional amendments establishing a partially proportional electoral system and stressed the importance of rigorous implementation of recently passed electoral reforms. The Secretary urged continued efforts to strengthen the independence of Georgia’s judiciary as an essential step for attracting foreign investment and cautioned against politicization of Georgia’s judicial and electoral processes.

Secretary Pompeo reiterated unwavering U.S. support for Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and agreed with Prime Minister Gakharia that Russia must halt its destabilizing actions and fulfill its commitments under the 2008 ceasefire agreement.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE