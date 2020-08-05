US Department of State: Secretary Pompeo’s Call with Bruneian Foreign Minister II Erywan

Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Cale Brown:

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke today with Bruneian Foreign Minister II Erywan Yusof. Secretary Pompeo reaffirmed U.S. support for Southeast Asian coastal states upholding their sovereign rights and interests under international law and stressed U.S. opposition to PRC efforts to use coercion to push its unlawful South China Sea maritime claims. Secretary Pompeo and Foreign Minister II Erywan discussed the importance of continued bilateral security relations and expressed their commitment to work toward strengthening them.

