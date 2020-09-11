US Department of State: Secretary Pompeo to Launch Third Annual U.S.-Qatar Strategic Dialogue

Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary Pompeo will welcome Qatari Deputy Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and Finance Minister Ali Sharif Al Emadi to Washington, D.C. on Monday, September 14 to launch the third annual U.S.-Qatar Strategic Dialogue. The Secretary will be joined at the event by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross. After remarks, the Secretary will sign a statement of intent with the Qatari delegation to feature U.S. cultural themes in Qatar’s 2021 Year of Culture, which will enhance cultural and educational exchanges between the two countries. The opening remarks will begin at 9:05AM followed by a document signing at 9:35AM. The event will be streamed live online at the State.gov website.

The U.S.-Qatar Strategic Dialogue will take place on September 14 and 15, with breakout sessions held virtually between delegates to discuss health security, military cooperation, cultural and academic exchanges, civil aviation, enhancing civil society, science and innovation initiatives, counterterrorism and law enforcement cooperation, investment, and international development assistance coordination.

