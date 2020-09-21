US Department of State: Secretary Pompeo Hosts Interagency Press Event on Iran Snapback Sanctions

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department Of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross, U.S. Representative to the United Nations Kelly Craft, and National Secretary Advisor Robert O’Brien will deliver remarks to the media on Iran Snapback Sanctions at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 21, 2020, at the Department of State.

Out of an abundance of caution and in order to practice safe social distancing practices, this event will be pooled press coverage only.

The event will be streamed live on www.state.gov.

For further information, please contact the Office of Press Relations at PAPressDuty@state.gov.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE