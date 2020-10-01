US Department of State: Republic of Nigeria’s Independence Day

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Secretary Of State, Michael R. Pompeo released the following statement:

On behalf of the United States Government and the American people, I extend best wishes to the people of Nigeria on the 60th anniversary of their independence.

Our countries share important democratic values and a similar entrepreneurial spirit, and we congratulate the Nigerian people for your commitment to tackling corruption, strengthening democratic institutions, and leveraging Nigerian entrepreneurship to promote economic recovery. Even now, the people-to-people partnerships between our two nations are helping Nigeria combat the threat posed by COVID-19.

Nigeria is an important leader in West Africa and across the entire continent. The United States will continue to support the Nigerian people as you seek to collaborate with your neighbors to expand regional peace and security and counter violent extremists.

We look forward to continuing working with a peaceful and prosperous Nigeria and to making progress in support of our shared values in the coming year. Once again, congratulations on 60 years of Nigerian independence.

