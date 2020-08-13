US Department of State: Republic of Korea National Day

Washington, DC (STL.News) Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of the US Department of State released the following statement:

On behalf of the Government of the United States and the American people, I extend best wishes to the Republic of Korea and Koreans everywhere on the occasion of their National Day.

The enduring strength of our alliance is a force for the advancement of democracy, prosperity, and freedom in the Indo-Pacific region and around the world. We celebrate the shared values, people-to-people ties, and long-standing friendship that make up the strong bond between our two countries and form the foundation of our work together when tackling global challenges.

I wish you a peaceful National Day and look forward to our continued partnership.

