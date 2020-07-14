US Department of State: Renaming of the International Telecommunication Advisory Committee

Renaming of the International Telecommunication Advisory Committee as the International Digital Economy and Telecommunication Advisory Committee and Renewal of Charter

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

The International Telecommunication Advisory Committee (ITAC) has been renamed as the International Digital Economy and Telecommunication Advisory Committee (IDET) and its charter has been renewed for two years.

The IDET will provide views and advice to the Department of State on international policy issues related to the digital economy, digital connectivity, economic aspects of emerging digital technologies, telecommunications, and communication and information policy matters. The IDET includes members of the telecommunications industry; organizations, institutions, or entities with specific interests in digital economy, digital connectivity, economic aspects of emerging digital technologies, and communications and information policy matters; academia; civil society; and officials of interested government agencies. The IDET intends to meet at least three times per year.

IDET meetings are generally open to the public and activities are announced in the Federal Register and by email reflectors maintained by the Department of State.

