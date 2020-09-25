US Department of State: Pompeo’s Travel to Greece, Italy, the Holy See, and Croatia

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department Of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo will travel to Greece, Italy, the Holy See, and Croatia September 27 to October 2.

In Greece, Secretary Pompeo will meet with Prime Minister Mitsotakis and Foreign Minister Dendias to renew our shared commitment to advance security, peace, and prosperity in the Eastern Mediterranean and celebrate the strongest U.S.-Greek relationship in decades. In Thessaloniki, the Secretary will sign a bilateral science and technology agreement, as well as host energy sector business leaders for a discussion to highlight energy diversification and infrastructure projects in Greece. In Crete, the Secretary will visit Naval Support Activity Souda Bay to underscore the strong U.S. security partnership with NATO Ally Greece.

In Rome, the Secretary will meet with Prime Minister Conte and Foreign Minister Di Maio to discuss the U.S.-Italy bilateral relationship, COVID-19 responses, and our efforts to confront shared security threats and promote regional stability. The Secretary will also deliver remarks at the U.S. Embassy to the Holy See Symposium on Advancing and Defending Religious Freedom through Diplomacy on September 30. In Vatican City, Secretary Pompeo will meet with Secretary of State Cardinal Parolin and Secretary for Relations with States Archbishop Gallagher.

On October 2, Secretary Pompeo will travel to Croatia to meet with Prime Minister Plenković, Foreign Minister Grlić Radman, and Defense Minister Banožić. The leaders will discuss opportunities for closer cooperation between the United States and Croatia in key areas of mutual concern, including defense cooperation, the growing U.S.-Croatia investment relationship, and Croatia’s strong efforts to advance Western Balkan integration.

