US Department of State: Pompeo’s Call with Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister & Foreign Minister Minh

Washington, DC (STL.News) The following is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Cale Brown:

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke today with Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh. Secretary Pompeo and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Minh reaffirmed the strength of our Comprehensive Partnership as we celebrate a quarter century of U.S-Vietnam diplomatic relations in 2020. The Secretary underscored U.S. support for Southeast Asian coastal states upholding their sovereign rights and interests under international law and the importance of a free and open Indo-Pacific. The Secretary thanked Vietnam for its leadership as ASEAN Chair and for Vietnam’s coordination in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE